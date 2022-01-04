Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in December

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
