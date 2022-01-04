Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in December

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

