Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

INGN stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. 2,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34. Inogen has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $757.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

