InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, lifted their price target on InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Shares of IPOOF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 378,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.22.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.