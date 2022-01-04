Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases 3,011 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,503.72).

ITV stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.85 ($1.53). 12,671,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,127. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.06 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.79.

ITV has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.68) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.11).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

