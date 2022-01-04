Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells 64,011 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,738. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares during the last quarter.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.