Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Sells 4,378 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $232,340.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

