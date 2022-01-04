Insignia Systems (ISIG) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Insignia Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.65%. Given Insignia Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -10.30 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Insignia Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Risk and Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insignia Systems rivals beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.