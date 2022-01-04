Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,019.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $25,019.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.32 or 0.08152906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.80 or 1.00006544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,195,369 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.