Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

