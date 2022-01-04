Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report $10.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average is $136.26. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $925,659. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after buying an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

