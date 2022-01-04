Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $925,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of NTLA opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

