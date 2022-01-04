Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

IPAR opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

