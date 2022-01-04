InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Up to $65.87

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.87, but opened at $68.25. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $68.29, with a volume of 1,566 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 260.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

