International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.