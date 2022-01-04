Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $52.02

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.02, but opened at $47.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 25,366 shares traded.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

