Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. 298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,577. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

