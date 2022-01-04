Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

