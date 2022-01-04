Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

QQQM traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.22. 3,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.59. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.