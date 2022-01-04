Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Invesco has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

