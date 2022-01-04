Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 790.4% in December

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 790.4% from the November 30th total of 945,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

