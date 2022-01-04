Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ IUSS opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSS. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

