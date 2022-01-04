Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

PSCC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $111.98.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

