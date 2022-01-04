Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:VGM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

