Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:VGM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.36.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.