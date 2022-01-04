Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sims (SMSMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sims (OTCMKTS: SMSMY) recently:

12/29/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

12/28/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/22/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Sims is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Sims stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Sims Limited has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

