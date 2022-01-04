Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.28.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

