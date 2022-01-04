Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lowered by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

