Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,460.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3,439.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

