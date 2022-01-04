iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,328 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.42 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

