iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 9,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,025. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

