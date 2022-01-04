iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 366.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

