iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $149,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.