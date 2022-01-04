iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

