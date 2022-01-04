iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 219.6% in December

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the November 30th total of 722,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

