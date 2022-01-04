iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 67.8% in December

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

