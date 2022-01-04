iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $266.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $266.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

