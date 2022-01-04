iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,396 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 669% compared to the average volume of 572 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $169.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

