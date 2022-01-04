iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $284.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.