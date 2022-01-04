iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.76. 39,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,985. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

