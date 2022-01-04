iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

