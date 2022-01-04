iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.08

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.08 and last traded at $202.08, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $192,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

