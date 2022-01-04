ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Shares of ITOCHU stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.