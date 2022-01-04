J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $225.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $208.10 and last traded at $207.88, with a volume of 3954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.84.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.40.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.33.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
