Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

