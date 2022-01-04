Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 25,553 Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

