Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,425,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000.

DJD opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

