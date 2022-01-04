Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

