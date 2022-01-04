Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

