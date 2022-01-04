Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JSMD. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

