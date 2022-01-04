Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $375.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $375.00 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $334.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.