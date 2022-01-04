Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for FuelCell Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

